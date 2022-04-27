Kyiv: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.
The Head of State noted the symbolism of the conversation on the day of the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl tragedy.
"Today, during the aggression against Ukraine, Russia resorts to "nuclear terrorism", as evidenced by the seizure of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the threat of using nuclear weapons," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a press release on Tuesday.
The President thanked for the consistent position of Japan in support of Ukraine and for the personal active role of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
"We appreciate Japan's clear position in increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine in overcoming the consequences of large-scale Russian aggression," said Zelenskyy.
The interlocutors exchanged views on additional measures that Japan could take to support international efforts to counter Russian aggression.
The Head of State noted the importance of joint efforts to strengthen the international anti-war coalition and expressed hope that Japan would be one of the parties to the future security agreements on Ukraine.
Zelenskyy also invited Japan to join the post-war reconstruction of his country.