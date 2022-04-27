English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Ukraine Appreciates Japan's Increasing Sanctions on Russia

English Japan russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 April 2022 12:51
Kyiv: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.
 
The Head of State noted the symbolism of the conversation on the day of the 36th anniversary of the Chornobyl tragedy.
 
"Today, during the aggression against Ukraine, Russia resorts to "nuclear terrorism", as evidenced by the seizure of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the threat of using nuclear weapons," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a press release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President thanked for the consistent position of Japan in support of Ukraine and for the personal active role of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
 
"We appreciate Japan's clear position in increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine in overcoming the consequences of large-scale Russian aggression," said Zelenskyy.
 
The interlocutors exchanged views on additional measures that Japan could take to support international efforts to counter Russian aggression.
 
The Head of State noted the importance of joint efforts to strengthen the international anti-war coalition and expressed hope that Japan would be one of the parties to the future security agreements on Ukraine.
 
Zelenskyy also invited Japan to join the post-war reconstruction of his country.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Javanese Shadow Play Held in Berkeley

Javanese Shadow Play Held in Berkeley

English
culture
COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Decline Globally: WHO

COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue to Decline Globally: WHO

English
covid-19
Philippines, UN Agencies Cooperate to Boost Annual Vaccination Drive

Philippines, UN Agencies Cooperate to Boost Annual Vaccination Drive

English
philippines
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cetak Rekor! Realisasi Investasi RI Kuartal I Capai Rp282,4 Triliun
Ekonomi

Cetak Rekor! Realisasi Investasi RI Kuartal I Capai Rp282,4 Triliun

Jadwal Semifinal Liga Champions Malam Ini: Liverpool vs Villarreal
Olahraga

Jadwal Semifinal Liga Champions Malam Ini: Liverpool vs Villarreal

Ditangkap, Ade Yasin Dibawa ke Markas KPK
Nasional

Ditangkap, Ade Yasin Dibawa ke Markas KPK

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang
Teknologi

Hati-hati di Rest Area Pas Mudik, Ini Cara Lacak HP yang Hilang

Daimler Dukung Angkutan Mudik yang Sehat & Aman
Otomotif

Daimler Dukung Angkutan Mudik yang Sehat & Aman

Wapres AS Kamala Harris Positif Covid-19
Internasional

Wapres AS Kamala Harris Positif Covid-19

Penampilan Terkini Aida Saskia Bikin Kaget, Botak Akibat Kanker Payudara
Hiburan

Penampilan Terkini Aida Saskia Bikin Kaget, Botak Akibat Kanker Payudara

Lengkap! Cara Pembayaran UM-PTKIN 2022
Pendidikan

Lengkap! Cara Pembayaran UM-PTKIN 2022

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!