For the first time ever, ASEAN health sectors are holding a face-to-face meeting. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Urges ASEAN Countries to Address Health Emergency

English asean health covid-19 covid-19 pandemic
Antara • 13 May 2022 14:51
Jakarta: Indonesia has urged all ASEAN countries to prepare to cope with the public health emergency situation.
 
"We must show that all ASEAN health sectors cooperate efficiently and (in a) timely (manner) in handling the public health emergency situation," secretary general of the Indonesian Health Ministry, Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha, said in a press statement issued on Thursday.
 
Nugraha made the remarks while chairing a meeting to discuss preparations for the 15th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Thursday.

He praised health officers who have rescued hundreds of millions of people in ASEAN member states from the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"How important and strategic is the meeting this week? For the first time ever, ASEAN health sectors are holding a face-to-face meeting after COVID-19 engulfed (the world)," he said.
 
The meeting is aimed at sharing knowledge and drafting a joint statement regarding notation, adoption, or endorsement of joint policies at the ASEAN Health Ministers forum.
 
The face-to-face meeting is being held at Hotel Conrad, Nusa Dua, Bali, from May 11–15, 2022, and is being chaired by Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.
 
The meeting has brought together the health ministers and senior officials of 10 ASEAN member states, delegates from China, Japan, South Korea, and the United States, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO)—South East Asia Region/SEARO) and the Western Pacific Region (WPRO).
 
In total, 250 participants comprising 150 foreign participants and 100 domestic participants are taking part in the meeting. 
 
