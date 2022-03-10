UN Warns of Escalating Violence, Plummeting Economy in Syria

Geneva: The recent escalation in violence combined with a plunging war economy and a devastating humanitarian crisis are inflicting new levels of hardship and suffering on a Syrian civilian population that has endured over ten years of conflict, a new report by the UN Syria Commission of Inquiry finds.
With more than half the pre-war population displaced and over 90% now living in poverty, Syrians are staring into a new abyss as violence escalates both in terms of military skirmishes and bombardments and in terms of abductions and killings away from the conflict zones.
"While parts of Syria are no longer subject to active fighting, make no mistake that violence against civilians continues across the country, from bombardment in the northwest, north and northeast, to targeted killings, unlawful detention and torture," Commission Chair Paulo Pinheiro said in a media release on Wednesday.
"The population is enduring crushing poverty inflicted on Syrians everywhere, in particular the internally displaced. These are the abysses faced by the Syrian people, caught between warring parties and everywhere being repressed and exploited by armed actors," Pinheiro said.
Beyond active frontlines, daily life for Syrian women, men and children is ever more difficult and dangerous. Twelve million people are food insecure, and an unprecedented 14.6 million need humanitarian assistance.
Violations for monetary gain exacerbate the increasingly desperate economic situation. This has included hostage-taking for ransom, extortion and property seizures for confiscation or harvesting and selling crops. These violations are committed across the country by Government forces and other armed actors controlling territory, often targeting minorities.
Syria is today facing the worst drought it has seen in decades. Inflation, already close to 140% at the start of the year, continues to spiral out of control when the price of basic commodities was already skyrocketing. At the same time, the outbreak of conflict between Russia and Ukraine will only contribute to greater price pressure, likely pushing ever more Syrians into poverty.
In light of the deteriorating living conditions, the Commission has called for a review of the implementation and impacts of sanctions currently imposed on Syria. Despite humanitarian exemptions, more is required to mitigate unintended consequences on the daily lives of the civilian population brought about by over compliance.