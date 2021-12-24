English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The relief goods and supplies will be distributed to affected communities.
The relief goods and supplies will be distributed to affected communities.

Japan Sends Disaster Relief Goods to Philippines

English disaster philippines Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 10:52
Tokyo: Japan’s disaster relief goods to the Philippines, in light of the devastation brought about by Typhoon Odette, arrived in Manila on Thursday. 
 
The relief goods and supplies will be distributed to affected communities in the hope of supporting the relief efforts of the Philippines authorities.
 
The disaster relief goods include the following relief items: Generators; Camping Tents; Sleeping pads; Portable Jerry Cans/water containers; Tarpaulins/plastic sheets to cover the roof; Cord reels; and Adaptor Plug Sets.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The said disaster relief goods and supplies arrived in Manila in two batches, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
 
On the arrival of the relief goods, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko expressed heartfelt sympathies to everyone affected by the disaster and reassured of Japan’s effort to reach out to people in typhoon-hit areas. 
 
This includes urgent consideration of financial support to the Government of the Philippines.
 
He hopes that the disaster relief supplies will alleviate the hardship the affected people have experienced. 
 
"My thoughts are with everyone devastated by Typhoon Odette, especially those who lost loved ones. Japan and the Philippines are both vulnerable to natural disasters such as typhoons, and we know too well about the hardship and devastations Filipino people are experiencing now. We are one with you," said Ambassador Koshikawa in a press release on Thursday.
 
The Embassy of Japan extends its deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and all those who lost homes and livelihoods in the devastating typhoon.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australia to Provide Emergency Relief to Help People of Philippines

Australia to Provide Emergency Relief to Help People of Philippines

English
Australia
International Community Urged to Clear the Way for Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

International Community Urged to Clear the Way for Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

English
united nations
US Supports FAO's COVID-19 Response Efforts

US Supports FAO's COVID-19 Response Efforts

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2
Pendidikan

Ingat! Hari Ini Terakhir Ajukan Sanggah Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2

Gus Yahya Terpilih sebagai Ketum PBNU 2021-2026
Nasional

Gus Yahya Terpilih sebagai Ketum PBNU 2021-2026

Dituduh Lepas Tembakan dari dalam Mobil, Pria Palestina Dibunuh Pasukan Israel
Internasional

Dituduh Lepas Tembakan dari dalam Mobil, Pria Palestina Dibunuh Pasukan Israel

Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi, RI Perkuat Kerja Sama dengan Rusia
Ekonomi

Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi, RI Perkuat Kerja Sama dengan Rusia

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin
Teknologi

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin

IMI Dukung Para Pembalap Liar Difasilitasi Sirkuit
Otomotif

IMI Dukung Para Pembalap Liar Difasilitasi Sirkuit

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (1)
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (1)

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!