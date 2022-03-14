English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The current estimated number of people impacted in Ukraine is 18 million. (Photo: medcom.id)
The current estimated number of people impacted in Ukraine is 18 million. (Photo: medcom.id)

WHO Working with Partners to Preserve Ukraine's Health System

English health russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 March 2022 14:14
Copenhagen: Since the beginning of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has worked around the clock to ensure a constant flow of health supplies in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.
 
According to WHO, the current estimated number of people impacted in Ukraine is 18 million, of which 6.7 million are internally displaced. 
 
Nearly 3 million people have fled the country. Supply chains have been severely disrupted. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Many distributors are not operational, some stockpiles are inaccessible due to military operations, medicine supplies are running low, and hospitals are struggling to provide care to the sick and wounded.
 
"WHO is coordinating with partners the provision of humanitarian health assistance, both within Ukraine and on its borders, and providing technical support and surge staff. WHO is providing support across Ukraine through the Country Office, the Regional Office for Europe in Copenhagen, as well as from its headquarters in Geneva," WHO said in a media release on Monday.
 
As of March 12, WHO had verified a total of 31 attacks on health care between 24 February and 11 March 2022, resulting in 12 deaths and 34 injuries, of which 8 of the injured and 2 of those killed were health workers. 
 
More attacks are being verified.
 
"WHO strongly condemns acts of violence against health care. Every single attack deprives people of life-saving services. Attacks on health care are violations of international humanitarian law and human rights," it stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australia Announces Fresh Sanctions on Key Russian Oligarchs

Australia Announces Fresh Sanctions on Key Russian Oligarchs

English
Australia
Red Cross Calls for Urgent Solution to Present Worst-Case Scenario in Ukraine's Mariupol

Red Cross Calls for Urgent Solution to Present Worst-Case Scenario in Ukraine's Mariupol

English
ukraine
UN Agencies Call for Cessation of All Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine

UN Agencies Call for Cessation of All Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pimpinan DPR Janji Secepatnya Gelar Bamus Bahas RUU TPKS
Nasional

Pimpinan DPR Janji Secepatnya Gelar Bamus Bahas RUU TPKS

Jelang Ramadan, Waspada Kenaikan Harga Sembako di Luar Kewajaran
Ekonomi

Jelang Ramadan, Waspada Kenaikan Harga Sembako di Luar Kewajaran

Lemhannas: Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina Baru Terasa 2-3 Bulan di Indonesia
Internasional

Lemhannas: Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina Baru Terasa 2-3 Bulan di Indonesia

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok
Olahraga

Jelang MotoGP Mandalika, Puluhan Kru dan Pembalap Tiba di Lombok

Bye-Bye Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Otomotif

Bye-Bye Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Ditemukan Tewas di Meja Makan, Suami Baby Margaretha Selalu Menolak Diajak ke Dokter
Hiburan

Ditemukan Tewas di Meja Makan, Suami Baby Margaretha Selalu Menolak Diajak ke Dokter

RUU Sisdiknas Ditargetkan Masuk Prolegnas Mei 2022, P2G: <i>Ojo Kesusu</i>
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Ditargetkan Masuk Prolegnas Mei 2022, P2G: Ojo Kesusu

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia
Teknologi

Instagram akan Diblokir di Rusia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!