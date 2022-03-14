Copenhagen: Since the beginning of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has worked around the clock to ensure a constant flow of health supplies in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.
According to WHO, the current estimated number of people impacted in Ukraine is 18 million, of which 6.7 million are internally displaced.
Nearly 3 million people have fled the country. Supply chains have been severely disrupted.
Many distributors are not operational, some stockpiles are inaccessible due to military operations, medicine supplies are running low, and hospitals are struggling to provide care to the sick and wounded.
"WHO is coordinating with partners the provision of humanitarian health assistance, both within Ukraine and on its borders, and providing technical support and surge staff. WHO is providing support across Ukraine through the Country Office, the Regional Office for Europe in Copenhagen, as well as from its headquarters in Geneva," WHO said in a media release on Monday.
As of March 12, WHO had verified a total of 31 attacks on health care between 24 February and 11 March 2022, resulting in 12 deaths and 34 injuries, of which 8 of the injured and 2 of those killed were health workers.
More attacks are being verified.
"WHO strongly condemns acts of violence against health care. Every single attack deprives people of life-saving services. Attacks on health care are violations of international humanitarian law and human rights," it stated.