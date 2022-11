Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Bali: The G20 Summit has begun in the Indonesian province of Bali today, November 15, 2022. A number of heads of state have arrived in Bali since last weekend.Based on information from the Indonesian government, these are G20 members and invited guests who have confirmed their attendance at the two-day G20 Summit.G20 Members:1. Indonesian President Joko Widodo 2. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez3. Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca4. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard5. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau6. President of the United States Joe Biden.7. French President Emmanuel Macron8. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz9. Italian PM Giorgia Melony10. British PM Rishi Sunak11. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen12. European Council President Charles Michel13. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan14. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.15. Chinese President Xi Jinping16. Australian PM Anthony Albanese17. Indian PM Narendra Modi18. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida19. South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol20. Saudi Arabian PM Mohammed bin Salman21. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.Invited guests1. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa2. Cambodian PM Hun Sen3. Fiji's Special Envoy Queen Inoke Kubuabola4. ILO Director General Gilbert F. Hongbo5. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva6. IOC President Thomas Bach7. ISDB President M. Sulaiman Al Jasser8. Dutch PM Mark Rutte9. Rwandan President Paul Kagame10. President of Senegal Macky Sall11. Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong12. Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez13. Foreign Minister of Suriname Albert R. Ramdin14. President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (virtual)16. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres17. WEF Chief Executive Klaus M. Schwab18. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus