US President Joe Biden (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
World Leaders Gather in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit

Willy Haryono, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2022 09:51
Bali: The G20 Summit has begun in the Indonesian province of Bali today, November 15, 2022. A number of heads of state have arrived in Bali since last weekend.
 
Based on information from the Indonesian government, these are G20 members and invited guests who have confirmed their attendance at the two-day G20 Summit.
 
G20 Members:
1. Indonesian President Joko Widodo
2. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez
3. Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca
4. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard
5. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
6. President of the United States Joe Biden.
7. French President Emmanuel Macron
8. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
9. Italian PM Giorgia Melony
10. British PM Rishi Sunak
11. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
12. European Council President Charles Michel
13. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
14. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
15. Chinese President Xi Jinping
16. Australian PM Anthony Albanese
17. Indian PM Narendra Modi
18. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
19. South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol
20. Saudi Arabian PM Mohammed bin Salman
21. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
 
Invited guests
1. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa
2. Cambodian PM Hun Sen
3. Fiji's Special Envoy Queen Inoke Kubuabola
4. ILO Director General Gilbert F. Hongbo
5. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
6. IOC President Thomas Bach
7. ISDB President M. Sulaiman Al Jasser
8. Dutch PM Mark Rutte
9. Rwandan President Paul Kagame
10. President of Senegal Macky Sall
11. Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong
12. Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez
13. Foreign Minister of Suriname Albert R. Ramdin
14. President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed
15. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (virtual)
16. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres
17. WEF Chief Executive Klaus M. Schwab
18. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Peringatan!