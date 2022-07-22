English  
Families in many districts are living in fear due to widespread violence. (Photo: medcom.id)
Families in many districts are living in fear due to widespread violence. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Condemns Violence across Highlands Provinces of Papua New Guinea

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 July 2022 11:03
Port Moresby: The United Nations (UN) has unequivocally condemned the recent escalation of violence across the Highlands provinces of Papua New Guinea during the election period.
 
Recent and consistent reporting highlight a deteriorating security situation across the Highlands provinces of Papua New Guinea. 
 
Official sources confirm deaths, assaults, rape, and the extensive destruction of property and infrastructure.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I am deeply concerned over allegations of the brutal killing of dozens of civilians, reports of heinous sexual violence against women, including at least eight girls, and estimates of several thousand people, mostly women and children, displaced," said Dirk Wagener, acting UN Resident Coordinator, in a press release on Thursday.
 
"This unmitigated violence shows utter disregard for human rights, the rule of law," he added.
 
Families in many districts are living in fear due to widespread violence in their communities. 
 
This violence has already forced an estimated 3,000 people in parts of Enga alone to flee their homes and has caused damage to schools and medical facilities. 
 
Businesses and markets have also temporarily closed. 
 
Roads have been deliberately cut off through the digging of trenches and destruction of bridges resulting in disruptions in the delivery of goods and services to these communities, which are now experiencing shortages of food, fuel, medicines, and other critical supplies.
 
Expressing shock at the escalating violence and the developing humanitarian situation, Wagener urged all parties to immediately cease all fighting and called on authorities to fully investigate all alleged killings, assaults, and violence with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.
 
"I wish to underline that the State of Papua New Guinea has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of all persons and property, particularly its most vulnerable members of society. This responsibility extends to facilitating safe, unimpeded, and sustained humanitarian access to those affected by this violence," said Wagener.
 
(WAH)
