English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
CARAT 2022 (Photo: state dept/us navy)
CARAT 2022 (Photo: state dept/us navy)

Indonesia, US Hold CARAT 2022 Maritime Exercise

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2022 15:26
Surabaya: The United States (US) Navy and Marine Corps began exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2022 on Wednesday with the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) and Marine Corps (KORMAR RI) in Surabaya.  
 
Lasting through December 21, the CARAT Indonesia joint, bilateral maritime exercise will take place both onshore in Surabaya and in the Java Sea.
 
The exercise commenced with an opening ceremony attended by Rear Admiral Rachmad Jayadi, deputy commander of TNI-AL Education and Training Doctrine Development Command, and US Navy Rear Admiral Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, vice commander of US 7th Fleet.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The purpose of CARAT is to make each of our navies more capable of both defending our own nations and defending the international norms that both of our governments consider in our national interests," said Rear Admiral Martinez in a media release on Thursday.
 
This year’s iteration of CARAT Indonesia will focus largely on amphibious operations with an onshore bilateral command and control center made up of Indonesian and US service members. 
 
US support for the amphibious operations include the Makin Island Amphibious Squadron with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).
 
"The 28th year of the CARAT series exercise shows the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region," said Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of USS Makin Island, one of the ships participating in the exercises. 
 
"We share maritime security priorities with Indonesia and will continue to share knowledge, skills, and information to enhance interoperability and promote regional security cooperation," he added.
 
The exercise will feature three distinct phases over the next two weeks. Phase one will primarily take place in the classroom setting, with a series of subject matter expert exchanges. These will include topics such as maritime domain awareness and intelligence, unmanned aircraft systems, band, public affairs, diving and underwater construction, force protection, legal, and medical.
 
Phase two will include practical application of the information shared in classroom exchanges, as well as standing up the bilateral command and control center. In phase three, the bilateral command and control center will provide control over the at-sea and beach landing operations by the participating Indonesian and U.S. forces.
 
"Our navies have been maintaining a strong bilateral relationship over decades," said Rear Admiral Jayadi. 
 
"Numerous bilateral meetings and exercises have been executed with high level performances in order to enhance strategic mutual understanding," he added.
 
CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
 
US Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the US Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 13th MEU are trained to operate in the US 7th Fleet area of operations.
 
The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) will also participate in CARAT 2022.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The launch event called for ASEAN Member States to commit to effectively implement the ASEAN RPA on WPS. (Photo: medcom.id)

ASEAN, Partners Launch Plan to Promote Women's Security in Southeast Asia

Global Uncertainty Giving a Headache to G20 Leaders: Indonesian President

Keris Marine Exercise Commence in Lampung, U.S and Indonesia Expands Capabilities

BACA JUGA
Govt Gives Passports to Indonesians Overstaying in Saudi Arabia

Govt Gives Passports to Indonesians Overstaying in Saudi Arabia

English
indonesian citizens
Manage Rp1,464-Trillion Assets in Jakarta amid Transfer to New Capital: Finance Minister

Manage Rp1,464-Trillion Assets in Jakarta amid Transfer to New Capital: Finance Minister

English
finance
ADB Approves $250 Million loan to Strengthen India's Logistics Sector

ADB Approves $250 Million loan to Strengthen India's Logistics Sector

English
south asia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BMKG Larang Warga Bangun Kembali Hunian di Patahan Cugenang
Nasional

BMKG Larang Warga Bangun Kembali Hunian di Patahan Cugenang

Menkeu: Tak Semua Negara Memiliki Pencatatan Aset seperti Indonesia
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Tak Semua Negara Memiliki Pencatatan Aset seperti Indonesia

Gregoria Takluk dari Wakil Korea Selatan
Olahraga

Gregoria Takluk dari Wakil Korea Selatan

<i>Deadline</i> di 2023, Ini 5 Beasiswa S2 Tanpa TOEFL Wajiib Kamu Tahu
Pendidikan

Deadline di 2023, Ini 5 Beasiswa S2 Tanpa TOEFL Wajiib Kamu Tahu

Cara Membersihkan Mobil yang Tertutup Abu Vulkanik
Otomotif

Cara Membersihkan Mobil yang Tertutup Abu Vulkanik

Puluhan Gitaris Kumpulkan Donasi Rp 4,6 Miliar untuk Korban Gempa Cianjur
Hiburan

Puluhan Gitaris Kumpulkan Donasi Rp 4,6 Miliar untuk Korban Gempa Cianjur

Indonesia Optimistis Demokrasi Mampu Hadapi Berbagai Tantangan di 2023
Internasional

Indonesia Optimistis Demokrasi Mampu Hadapi Berbagai Tantangan di 2023

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun

Gampang, Begini Cara Pakai Filter AI Anime di TikTok yang Lagi Viral
Teknologi

Gampang, Begini Cara Pakai Filter AI Anime di TikTok yang Lagi Viral

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!