Indonesia Committed to Supporting Digital Diplomacy in Pacific Region

Jakarta: Following up on the results of the International Conference on Digital Diplomacy (ICDD), the Indoneian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held a Regional Workshop on Digital Diplomacy for Pacific countries.
Held in collaboration with the Information and Communication Ministry, the program was carried out in a hybrid manner at the Museum of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung on August 8-12.
The participants of the program represented Pacific Region countries such as Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Timor Leste, and New Caledonia.
"We shared interesting practices from e-commerce and e-administration," said participant from New Caledonia, Christianne Wainnesi, as quoted by a press release issued by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on Monday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will again hold a follow-up series of ICDD, namely the Regional Government Social Media (GSMS) Conference on August 24-25, 2022.
The upcoming program aims to provide solutions to challenges in digital diplomacy through government social media.