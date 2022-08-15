English  
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will again hold a follow-up series of ICDD. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Committed to Supporting Digital Diplomacy in Pacific Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 August 2022 13:07
Jakarta: Following up on the results of the International Conference on Digital Diplomacy (ICDD), the Indoneian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held a Regional Workshop on Digital Diplomacy for Pacific countries. 
 
Held in collaboration with the Information and Communication Ministry, the program was carried out in a hybrid manner at the Museum of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung on August 8-12.
 
The participants of the program represented Pacific Region countries such as Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Timor Leste, and New Caledonia.

"We shared interesting practices from e-commerce and e-administration," said participant from New Caledonia, Christianne Wainnesi, as quoted by a press release issued by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on Monday.
 
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will again hold a follow-up series of ICDD, namely the Regional Government Social Media (GSMS) Conference on August 24-25, 2022.
 
The upcoming program aims to provide solutions to challenges in digital diplomacy through government social media.
 
 
(WAH)
DPR Inspects Development of Border Area in West Kalimantan

National Police's Special Team to Probe Ferdy Sambo's Wife

BGS-I Expected to Strengthen Indonesia's Research, Health Innovations

