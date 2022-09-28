UN Condemns Violent Response to Protests in Iran

According to the spokesperson, thousands have joined anti-government demonstrations throughout the country over the past 11 days.
Many Iranians have been killed, injured and detained during the protests which erupted following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested on 13 September for allegedly not wearing a hijab in full compliance with Iran’s mandatory requirements for how women must dress.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Due in part to restrictions on telecommunications, it is difficult to establish the precise number of casualties and arrests.
On September 24, State media put the number killed at 41.
Non-governmental organisations monitoring the situation have reported a higher number of deaths, including of women and children, and hundreds injured across at least 11 provinces.
"We are extremely concerned by comments by some leaders vilifying protesters, and by the apparent unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters," the spokesperson stated.
"Firearms must never be used simply to disperse an assembly. In the context of assemblies, they should only be used in cases of an imminent threat to life or of serious injury," the spokesperson added.
Reports indicate hundreds have also been arrested, including human rights defenders, lawyers, civil society activists and at least 18 journalists.
The Government has not announced the overall number of arrests.
"Our Office reiterates our call upon the Iranian authorities to fully respect the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association, as a State party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," the spokesperson concluded.