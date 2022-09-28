English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It is difficult to establish the precise number of casualties and arrests. (Photo: medcom.id)
It is difficult to establish the precise number of casualties and arrests. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Condemns Violent Response to Protests in Iran

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2022 12:28
Geneva: The United Nations (UN) is very concerned by the continued violent response by security forces to protests in Iran, as well as communications restrictions affecting landline and mobile usage, the Internet and social media platforms, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, has said.
 
According to the spokesperson, thousands have joined anti-government demonstrations throughout the country over the past 11 days. 
 
Many Iranians have been killed, injured and detained during the protests which erupted following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested on 13 September for allegedly not wearing a hijab in full compliance with Iran’s mandatory requirements for how women must dress.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Due in part to restrictions on telecommunications, it is difficult to establish the precise number of casualties and arrests.
 
On September 24, State media put the number killed at 41. 
 
Non-governmental organisations monitoring the situation have reported a higher number of deaths, including of women and children, and hundreds injured across at least 11 provinces.
 
"We are extremely concerned by comments by some leaders vilifying protesters, and by the apparent unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters," the spokesperson stated.
 
"Firearms must never be used simply to disperse an assembly. In the context of assemblies, they should only be used in cases of an imminent threat to life or of serious injury," the spokesperson added.
 
Reports indicate hundreds have also been arrested, including human rights defenders, lawyers, civil society activists and at least 18 journalists. 
 
The Government has not announced the overall number of arrests. 
 
"Our Office reiterates our call upon the Iranian authorities to fully respect the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association, as a State party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights," the spokesperson concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Tourism contributes to the education and empowerment of women and youth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Tourism is a Powerful Driver for Sustainable Development: UN Chief

Hadiri Transforming Education Summit di Markas PBB, Ini Dia Oleh-Oleh dari Dosen UNNES

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Solar Mini Grids Could Power Half a Billion People by 2030: World Bank

Solar Mini Grids Could Power Half a Billion People by 2030: World Bank

English
electricity
ADB Committed to Tackling Food Crisis in Asia, Pacific

ADB Committed to Tackling Food Crisis in Asia, Pacific

English
food
Indonesia's Humanitarian Assistance Arrives in Pakistan

Indonesia's Humanitarian Assistance Arrives in Pakistan

English
pakistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Walah, Eks Jubir KPK Febri Diansyah jadi Kuasa Hukum Istri Sambo
Nasional

Walah, Eks Jubir KPK Febri Diansyah jadi Kuasa Hukum Istri Sambo

Sudah Ada 19,7 Juta Orang yang Dapat BLT BBM, Presiden: Sudah Hampir Selesai!
Ekonomi

Sudah Ada 19,7 Juta Orang yang Dapat BLT BBM, Presiden: Sudah Hampir Selesai!

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 ‘Raptor Lake” Muncul, untuk Desktop
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 ‘Raptor Lake” Muncul, untuk Desktop

10 Wonderkid yang Berpotensi Jadi Pemain Muda Terbaik di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)
Olahraga

10 Wonderkid yang Berpotensi Jadi Pemain Muda Terbaik di Piala Dunia 2022 (Bagian - 1)

Pipa Gas Nord Stream Bocor di Laut Baltik, Ada Sabotase?
Internasional

Pipa Gas Nord Stream Bocor di Laut Baltik, Ada Sabotase?

Daimler Tunda Bawa Bus Listrik Ke Indonesia, Jadinya 2023
Otomotif

Daimler Tunda Bawa Bus Listrik Ke Indonesia, Jadinya 2023

<i>Ga</i> Cuma 100, <i>Nih</i> Daftar 200 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022
Pendidikan

Ga Cuma 100, Nih Daftar 200 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2022

Roby Satria Masih Dipenjara, Geisha Kenalkan Lagu 'Sabar'
Hiburan

Roby Satria Masih Dipenjara, Geisha Kenalkan Lagu 'Sabar'

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!