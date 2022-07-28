Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended targeted vaccination for those exposed to someone with monkeypox, and for those at high risk of exposure, including health workers, some laboratory workers, and those with multiple sexual partners.
However, the United Nations (UN) health agency does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox.
One smallpox vaccine, called MVA-BN, has been approved in Canada, the European Union and the U.S. for use against monkeypox.
Two other vaccines, LC16 and ACAM2000, are also being considered for use against monkeypox.
"However, we still lack data on the effectiveness of vaccines for monkeypox, or how many doses might be needed," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
"That’s why we urge all countries that are using vaccines to collect and share critical data on their effectiveness," he added.
According to him, vaccination will not give instant protection against infection or disease, and can take several weeks.