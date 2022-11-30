English  
ASEAN (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, Germany Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Relations

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 November 2022 05:02
Jakarta: At the 6th ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership Committee (AG-DPC) Meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat this week, the two sides renewed commitment to enhance cooperation under the framework of their development partnership.
 
Officials from ASEAN and Germany noted that the long-standing ASEAN-Germany partnership has expanded to cover a wide range of areas of cooperation undertaken across the three pillars of the ASEAN Community. 
 
Both sides also noted the successful implementation of the ASEAN-Germany Practical Cooperation Areas (PCA) 2018-2022 and looked forward to forging stronger partnership under the new PCA 2023-2027 which was adopted at the Meeting.

The participants highlighted the importance of harnessing the full potential of ASEAN-Germany Development Partnership and the pursuit of cooperation in various areas of mutual interests and benefits including maritime cooperation, good governance and human rights, trade and investment, digital economy, promotion of micro, small and medium enterprises, cybersecurity, people-to-people exchange, technical vocational education and training, climate cooperation, environmental protection, energy and sustainability, and connectivity.
 
ASEAN and Germany also reaffirmed their commitments in addressing and mitigating the impact of emerging global challenges on food security, supply chain resiliency, green economy, climate change, and disaster risk management. 
 
Both sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.
 
"After two years of online meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual AG-DPC Meeting resumed in the in-person format to review and chart the direction of ASEAN-Germany partnership," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a media release on Tuesday. 
 
The 6th AG-DPC was co-chaired by the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Ekkaphab Phantavong and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to ASEAN Ina Lepel. 
 
The event was attended by the members of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN and their respective delegations.

 
(WAH)

