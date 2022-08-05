Indonesian Foreign Minister, Cambodian Home Minister Hold Meeting

?Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno L.P. Marsudi, had a meeting with the Minister of Home Affairs of Cambodia, Krolahom Sar Kheng, in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
The Indonesian Foreign Minister thanked the Cambodian Government for rescuing Indonesian human trafficking victims in Sihanoukville last week.
The Indonesian Foreign Minister conveyed the need to accelerate the repatriation of the human trafficking victims and proposed efforts to anticipate and prevent similar cases in the future.
In particular, the Indonesian Foreign Minister encouraged the immediate completion of the memorandum of understanding regarding the eradication of transnational crimes.
The agreement will be the basis for closer cooperation to eradicate human trafficking cases.
"The Cambodian Minister of Home Affairs supports efforts to accelerate the repatriation of Indonesian victims, the handling of other Indonesian victims and the completion of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries regarding the eradication of trans-border crimes," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.
According to the Ministry, the repatriation of Indonesian citizens will soon be carried out in stages.
In the first stage, 12 Indonesian citizens will be repatriated to the country on Friday, August 5, 2022.