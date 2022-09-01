Australian Minister to Attend G20 Education Ministers' Meeting in Bali

The Australian Minister is expected to share the Australian Government’s priorities in education as a key driver of economic growth, equity and employment.
Held over two days, the meeting brings together G20 members to share their vision for securing future global economic growth and prosperity through education.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"It is an honour to represent Australia and be part of an open discussion about education and youth with many of Australia’s most important international partners," Dr Aly said in a press release on Wednesday.
"The education portfolio is crucial to every country’s economy as we each look at how to equip young people for current jobs and businesses, and for innovative opportunities in the future," Dr Aly added.
According to the Australian Minister, the G20 Education Ministers’ Meeting is a valuable opportunity for open conversations on shared challenges in education delivery and to learn from each other to strengthen international relationships.
"I plan to share with G20 ministers the Albanese Government’s plan to address key challenges across the early childhood education and care, schools and higher education sectors," Dr Aly stated.
"Consolidating education partnerships with a number of our key international partners will be my focus, as the challenges we face in Australia are not unique to us and occur within all G20 member countries," Dr Aly concluded.