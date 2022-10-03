According to the Ministry, all countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.
These are the main principles encapsulated in the UN Charter.
"Indonesia consistently upholds and respects these principles," it said in a statement on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
"These principles also apply in the case of the referendum of four regions in Ukraine," it added.
The Indonesian government has warned that such referendums will further complicate efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict and perpetuate the war, which will only cause suffering to all.