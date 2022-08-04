English  
23rd ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN Plus Three Encouraged to Boost Food, Energy Security in Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 August 2022 16:20
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was present at the ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, today, August 4, 2022. 
 
During the meeting, Foreign Minister Retno urged ASEAN Plus Three to strengthen cooperation in the fields food security, energy and finance.
 
Indonesia's top diplomat also emphasized the importance of building a stronger supply chain.

ASEAN Plus Three is a safety net for people living in 13 countries, namely 10 ASEAN member states, China, Japan and South Korea.
 
Therefore, it is important for ASEAN plus Thrree to improve coordination in order to strengthen efforts in dealing with food, energy and financial crises.
 
"We need to strengthen the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM) so that we can better anticipate the financial crisis in this region," said Foreign Minister Retno in a press release on Thrusday.
 
The meeting agreed on the ASEAN Plus Three Work Program for the next five years.
 
(WAH)
