English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

    Ukraine Will Not Allow Russia to Build Up Its Forces: Zelenskyy

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2022 14:11
    Jakarta: Ukraine wants Russia's invasion to end justly and on the basis of the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.
     
    According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine should not be offered to conclude compromises with its sovereignty, territory and independence.
     
    "Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has witnessed it," said Zelenskyy when delivering his speech virtually at the G20 Summit.

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    "And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions," Zelenskyy added.
     
    If there are no concrete actions to restore peace, Zelenskyy stated, it means that Russia simply wants to deceive the world again and freeze the war just when its defeats have become particularly notable.
     
    "We will not allow Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization," Zelenskyy continued.
     
    During the session, Zelenskyy explained his country's peace formula which covers radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of all prisoners and deported persons; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the world order; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoration of justice; countering ecocide; preventing escalation; and confirmation of the end of the war.
     
    "And if Russia opposes our peace formula, you will see that it only wants war. Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps us to protect freedom and to restore peace. Let our joint efforts be crowned with success as soon as possible and be reflected in the outcomes of this summit," Zelenskyy concluded.
     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    Leaders need to step up to fix the weaknesses in the international economic system. (Photo: medcom.id)

    British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

    New Zealand Provides Further Support, Personnel to Assist Ukraine

    Ukraine Eyeing Closer Cooperation with ASEAN

    BACA JUGA
    ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Promote Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

    ADB Approves $500 Million Loan to Promote Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

    English
    finance
    Indonesia's Trade Balance Experiences Surplus of $5.67 Billion in October 2022: BPS

    Indonesia's Trade Balance Experiences Surplus of $5.67 Billion in October 2022: BPS

    English
    trade
    New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

    New Zealand, Vietnam Agree to Enhance Economic Ties

    English
    New Zealand
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United
    Olahraga

    Heboh Soal Wawancara Ronaldo, Begini Respon Manchester United

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?
    Otomotif

    Lamborghini Kebal Dari Resesi 2023, Kok Bisa?

    Sambil Makan Siang, Kepala Negara G20 Diminta Tidak Politisasi Olahraga
    Internasional

    Sambil Makan Siang, Kepala Negara G20 Diminta Tidak Politisasi Olahraga

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022
    Ekonomi

    Neraca Perdagangan RI Surplus USD5,67 Miliar di Oktober 2022

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB
    Nasional

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa <i>Aja</i> Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?
    Pendidikan

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa Aja Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series
    Teknologi

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
    Hiburan

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!