Ukraine Will Not Allow Russia to Build Up Its Forces: Zelenskyy

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine should not be offered to conclude compromises with its sovereignty, territory and independence.
"Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has witnessed it," said Zelenskyy when delivering his speech virtually at the G20 Summit.
"And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions," Zelenskyy added.
If there are no concrete actions to restore peace, Zelenskyy stated, it means that Russia simply wants to deceive the world again and freeze the war just when its defeats have become particularly notable.
"We will not allow Russia to wait it out, build up its forces, and then start a new series of terror and global destabilization," Zelenskyy continued.
During the session, Zelenskyy explained his country's peace formula which covers radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of all prisoners and deported persons; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the world order; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoration of justice; countering ecocide; preventing escalation; and confirmation of the end of the war.
"And if Russia opposes our peace formula, you will see that it only wants war. Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps us to protect freedom and to restore peace. Let our joint efforts be crowned with success as soon as possible and be reflected in the outcomes of this summit," Zelenskyy concluded.