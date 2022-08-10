English  
Jepun Bali is an art studio that specializes in Balinese Gamelan and Dances in Bucharest. (Photo: KBRI Bucharest)
Jepun Bali is an art studio that specializes in Balinese Gamelan and Dances in Bucharest. (Photo: KBRI Bucharest)

Indonesia Participates in Ceahlaul Festival in Romania

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 August 2022 15:22
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest in collaboration with the Indonesian arts community in Bucharest participated in the 2022 Ceahlaul Piatra Neam? International Festival in Piatra Neam? and Târgu Neamt in Romania last week.
 
The event, which took place from August 5 until August 7, attracted thousands of visitors from various regions of Romania.
 
The festival was enlivened by various ensembles of folkloric groups representing countries around the world, including Jepun Bali that represented Indonesia.

Lively appreciation was shown by the audience after gamelan and dance performances were performed by Jepun Bali.
 
"Jepun Bali is an art studio that specializes in Balinese Gamelan and Dances in Bucharest," the Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"This community is led by Lucian Zbarcea who is one of the alumni of the Darmasiswa scholarship program and Pradnyani Dewi," it stated.
 
Soft diplomacy has proven to be one of the most effective strategies in introducing Indonesian culture in Romania. 
 
Similar activities in various parts of Romania are routinely carried out by the Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest during the commemoration of the Independence Day of Indonesia. 
 
In the previous year, as part of the commemoration of the 76th Independence Day of Indonesia, the Indonesian cultural team participated in the Zilei Dacilor Liberi Cultural Event in Maramures, which is more than 600 km from the city of Bucharest. 
 
The Indonesian Embassy in Bucharest always supports various activities carried out by the Indonesian arts and culture community in Romania.
 
(WAH)
