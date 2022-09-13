English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The agrifood sector remains a key source of food. (Photo: medcom.id)
The agrifood sector remains a key source of food. (Photo: medcom.id)

FAO, Partners Call for Increased South-South Cooperation in Asia-Pacific Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 September 2022 13:46
Bangkok: Momentum is growing for increased South-South cooperation to meet and overcome the challenges of poverty and food insecurity in the Asia-Pacific region, experts from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in Bangkok on Monday  on the sidelines of a three-day multi partner EXPO on South-South and Triangular Cooperation. 
 
In collaboration with FAO and other United Nations (UN) agencies and partners, the eleventh annual Global South-South Development Expo (GSSD Expo) 2022 is taking place from 12 to 14 September, co-hosted by the Government of Thailand and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to showcase evidence-based successful development solutions and initiatives. 
 
"The agrifood sector – and its smallholder farmers, fishers and herders – remains a key source of food, income and employment, for millions of people in Asia and the Pacific. But we need to transform our agrifood systems in order to ensure food and livelihood security and a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the other challenges that face us all in the Global South," said Anping Ye, Director of FAO’s South-South and Triangular Cooperation Division, in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"For this reason, FAO recognizes the importance of engaging with the private sector and other non-state actors, to promote the spread and uptake of new technologies and innovations in the global south and to strengthen market-related measures, including policies, to support these efforts," Ye added.
 
FAO along with multilateral development partners focuses on South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) as a complementary modality to bridge the technological gap in support of sustainable development and eradication of poverty and hunger in the world, including the Asia- Pacific region. 
 
FAO has been promoting SSCT in its latest Plan of Action for 2022-25. 
 
SSTC can play a pivotal role in accelerating progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 
 
The GSSD Expo will enable dialogue between governments, development agencies, international organizations, regional entities, and other key stakeholders to build partnerships and scale-up solutions to strengthen sustainable agrifood systems transformation across the Global South. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This Pasar Malam activity is expected to become an annual activity at the Hotel San Cristobal. (Photo: KBRI Antananarivo)

Pasar Malam Held in Madagascar

Bank Indonesia Encourages Community-Level Urban Framing to Control Inflation

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Canadian Ambassador Presents Letters of Credence to President Jokowi

Canadian Ambassador Presents Letters of Credence to President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia, Norway Cooperate to Support Implementation of FOLU Net Sink 2030

Indonesia, Norway Cooperate to Support Implementation of FOLU Net Sink 2030

English
Climate Change
UNICEF Announces New Global Education Mascot

UNICEF Announces New Global Education Mascot

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
49 Tentara Armenia Tewas dalam Bentrokan dengan Azerbaijan
Internasional

49 Tentara Armenia Tewas dalam Bentrokan dengan Azerbaijan

Catat, Ini 4 Poin Perubahan dalam RUU Sisdiknas
Pendidikan

Catat, Ini 4 Poin Perubahan dalam RUU Sisdiknas

Kantor DPRD Kabupaten Bekasi Terbakar
Nasional

Kantor DPRD Kabupaten Bekasi Terbakar

Menkeu: Pemda yang Bisa Tekan Inflasi Bakal Dapat Insentif Rp10 Miliar
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Pemda yang Bisa Tekan Inflasi Bakal Dapat Insentif Rp10 Miliar

Honda Rencana Pengembangan Motor Listrik, 10 Model Hingga 2025
Otomotif

Honda Rencana Pengembangan Motor Listrik, 10 Model Hingga 2025

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Bayern Ladeni Barcelona
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Bayern Ladeni Barcelona

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?
Teknologi

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?

Film Pengabdi Setan 2 Pamit dari Bioskop, Segini Jumlah Akhir Penontonnya
Hiburan

Film Pengabdi Setan 2 Pamit dari Bioskop, Segini Jumlah Akhir Penontonnya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!