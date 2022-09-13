FAO, Partners Call for Increased South-South Cooperation in Asia-Pacific Region

In collaboration with FAO and other United Nations (UN) agencies and partners, the eleventh annual Global South-South Development Expo (GSSD Expo) 2022 is taking place from 12 to 14 September, co-hosted by the Government of Thailand and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to showcase evidence-based successful development solutions and initiatives.
"The agrifood sector – and its smallholder farmers, fishers and herders – remains a key source of food, income and employment, for millions of people in Asia and the Pacific. But we need to transform our agrifood systems in order to ensure food and livelihood security and a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the other challenges that face us all in the Global South," said Anping Ye, Director of FAO’s South-South and Triangular Cooperation Division, in a press release on Monday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"For this reason, FAO recognizes the importance of engaging with the private sector and other non-state actors, to promote the spread and uptake of new technologies and innovations in the global south and to strengthen market-related measures, including policies, to support these efforts," Ye added.
FAO along with multilateral development partners focuses on South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) as a complementary modality to bridge the technological gap in support of sustainable development and eradication of poverty and hunger in the world, including the Asia- Pacific region.
FAO has been promoting SSCT in its latest Plan of Action for 2022-25.
SSTC can play a pivotal role in accelerating progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The GSSD Expo will enable dialogue between governments, development agencies, international organizations, regional entities, and other key stakeholders to build partnerships and scale-up solutions to strengthen sustainable agrifood systems transformation across the Global South.