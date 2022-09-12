English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Without assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate further. (Photo: medcom.id)
Without assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate further. (Photo: medcom.id)

Food Crisis in Sri Lanka Likely to Worsen: UN Agencies

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 September 2022 16:36
Colombo: An estimated 6.3 million people in Sri Lanka are facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity and their situation is expected to worsen if adequate life-saving assistance and livelihood support is not provided, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned today in a new report.
 
Two consecutive seasons of poor harvests led to a nearly 50 percent drop in production coupled with reduced imports of food grains due to foreign exchange constraints, according to the joint FAO/WFP Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) report.
 
The report notes that immediate food assistance and livelihood programmes - including through existing social assistance mechanisms – are critical to enable households to access nutritious food - particularly moderately and severely acute food insecure ones.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Without assistance, the food security situation is expected to deteriorate further, particularly during the October 2022 to February 2023 lean season, driven by poor harvests of staple foods, in particular paddy rice, and the ongoing economic crisis.  
 
"In order to avert a further deterioration of food security conditions and to support restoration of agricultural production, livelihood assistance targeting smallholder farmers should remain a priority," said FAO Representative in Sri Lanka Vimlendra Sharan in a press release on Monday.
 
"With around 30 percent of the population depending on agriculture, improving the production capacity of farmers will ultimately boost the resilience of the agricultural sector, reduce import requirements amid shortages of foreign currency reserves and avert the rise in hunger," the FAO official added.
 
At the request of the Government, the joint Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission visited all 25 districts in the country between June and July 2022 to analyze agricultural production levels in 2022, particularly of main staple cereals, as well as to assess household food security conditions.
 
"Months into this crippling economic crisis, families are running out of options - they are exhausted. More than 60 percent of families are eating less, and eating cheaper, less nutritious food. This comes at a time when financial constraints have forced the government to scale back on nutrition programmes, such as school meals and fortified food to mothers and undernourished children. WFP’s top priority is to provide immediate food and nutrition assistance to the most at-risk communities to prevent a further deterioration of their nutrition," said WFP Representative and Country Director in Sri Lanka, Abdur Rahim Siddiqui.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Sri Lanka expressed sympathies to the families of victims. (Photo: medcom.id)

Sri Lanka Donates Tea to Pakistan Flood Victims

PM Hasina: Bangladesh Tak Akan Hadapi Krisis Seperti di Sri Lanka

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
50 Million People Worldwide Living in Modern Slavery: Report

50 Million People Worldwide Living in Modern Slavery: Report

English
united nations
French Air Force Aircraft Visit Indonesia

French Air Force Aircraft Visit Indonesia

English
europe
Borobudur Residents Partake in G20 Cultural Parade

Borobudur Residents Partake in G20 Cultural Parade

English
central java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Alasan Indonesia Beli Pesawat Jet Tempur Rafale dari Prancis
Internasional

Alasan Indonesia Beli Pesawat Jet Tempur Rafale dari Prancis

Carlos Alcaraz, Petenis Termuda Jadi Peringkat Satu Dunia
Olahraga

Carlos Alcaraz, Petenis Termuda Jadi Peringkat Satu Dunia

Bappenas: Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 7% agar Jadi Negara Maju
Ekonomi

Bappenas: Ekonomi RI Harus Tumbuh 7% agar Jadi Negara Maju

Dee Lestari Bagikan Momen Keajaiban saat Proses Kremasi Reza Gunawan
Hiburan

Dee Lestari Bagikan Momen Keajaiban saat Proses Kremasi Reza Gunawan

5 Rekomendasi Komnas HAM ke Jokowi Soal Kasus Brigadir J
Nasional

5 Rekomendasi Komnas HAM ke Jokowi Soal Kasus Brigadir J

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP
Otomotif

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI
Pendidikan

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!