Housing Impacts Midterm Elections in Arizona

The increase in population and the high number of swing voters are some of the factors that make Arizona a contested region.
In Arizona, the economy is one of the most important issues. Many voters have not made choices because they want to find candidates who better understand the needs of the residents there.
In this state, housing is an important issue. George W. Hammond, Director of the Economic and Business Research Center in The Eller College of Management, said housing affordability was a very huge challenge.
"Per capita income in Arizona is indeed increasing but not at the same pace as house prices," Hammond said when met in Phoenix, Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"So housing affordability is one of the main problems here," Hammond added.
According to him housing affordability is key to the election campaign in Arizona. "Because Arizona has historically attracted migrants from all over the US," he added.
In the upcoming midterm elections, the senate candidates are Senator Mark Kelly from the Democratic Party and Blake Masters from the Republican Party, Meanwhile, Republican Karl Lake against Democrat Katie Hobbs will compete in the gubernatorial race.