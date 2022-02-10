English  
Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: Royal Thai Government)
APEC Aims for Inclusive, Sustainable Recovery amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Thai PM

English APEC thailand asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 15:02
Bangkok:  This year, Thailand is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum as the region aims for an inclusive and sustainable recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said.
 
Next week, APEC delegates will begin their first set of meetings to roll out the year’s agenda, and advance APEC’s work to implement the Aotearoa Plan of Action agreed last year to achieve the Putrajaya Vision 2040, which guides APEC’s actions for the next twenty years.
 
The theme of APEC 2022 is "Open. Connect. Balance." 

"Our priorities are to make APEC open to all opportunities, connect in all dimensions and balanced in all aspects," the Prime Minister said in a statement on Thursday.
 
"Thailand’s theme is driven by our vision to address the imbalances revealed by the pandemic and achieve growth through the integration of the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model, three well-established economic development approaches, into the region’s economy," he explained.
 
According to him, APEC’s work is a long-term pursuit that requires continual and coordinated efforts. 
 
"Following through on members’ commitments to the Asia-Pacific, I’m delighted to announce that the United States of America will host APEC in 2023 and Peru will host APEC in 2024," he stated.
 
"I look forward to welcoming APEC Leaders to Thailand in November when we will set the goals for the region," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
