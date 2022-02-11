US to Host APEC in 2023

Washington: The United States (US) will be the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2023, underscoring its commitment to advance fair and open trade and investment, bolster American competitiveness, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.
"President Biden and Vice President Harris offered to host APEC next year because of our focus on expanding and deepening economic ties in the region – and we thank our fellow APEC economies for supporting the US offer to host," the US official said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the official, it is a top priority for the Biden-Harris administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner to APEC economies and identify common ways to unleash economic opportunity, prosperity, and growth for all.
"Secretary of Commerce Raimondo, United States Trade Representative Ambassador Tai, and our team are working to develop with our partners an Indo-Pacific economic framework that will define our shared objectives around issues vital to our future, including trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure, and worker standards," she explained.
"Secretary of State Blinken is also in the region this week to continue strengthening key diplomatic relationships and advancing our shared priorities," she added.
The United States looks forward to working closely with Thailand, the 2022 APEC host, Peru, the 2024 APEC host, and all of the APEC economies.