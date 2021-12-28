English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Philippine government continues its disaster response operations to aid families hit by Typhoon Odette.
The Philippine government continues its disaster response operations to aid families hit by Typhoon Odette.

Philippines Receives Taiwanese Donations for Typhoon Victims

English taiwan disaster philippines
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 15:22
Manila: The Philippines' Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Taiwanese Government for providing donations to Typhoon Odette victims in the Visayas Region.
 
On December 26, the DSWD Field Office VII, headed by Regional Director Rebecca Geamala, received the donations from the Taiwanese government through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines.
 
The donations include 350 boxes of water, 206 boxes of instant noodles, 18 boxes of canned tuna, 225 boxes of cookies, 46 boxes of tents , 17 boxes of water filter, and 835 boxes of food rations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The ceremonial turnover was also attended by officials from the Office of Civil Defense and the Philippine Air Force." the DSWD said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the Philippine government continues its disaster response operations to aid families hit by Typhoon Odette.
 
The DSWD FO MIMAROPA delivered 2,600 family food packs (FFPs) to the Municipality of Roxas, Palawan, while 5,000 FFPs were delivered to Puerto Princesa City via coast guard vessel.
 
Likewise, as of December 28, more than P154 million worth of humanitarian assistance was already provided to affected families. From the given amount, more than P115 million worth of augmentation assistance was provided by the DSWD, more than P38 million worth of aid was given by concerned local government units (LGUs) to their constituents, while more than P1 million worth of aid provided by non-government organizations and other partners.
 
Aside from the immediate needs of affected families, the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) facilitated the delivery of play therapy kits, learners’ kits, school-in-bag/teacher’s kits and oral hygiene kits through the Philippine Coast Guard to the affected Regions.
 
This is part of the efforts of the Department to address the needs of children and safeguard their well-being before, during, and after disaster situations in accordance with Republic Act. No. 10821 or the “Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act.”
 
The DSWD will continue to update the public on the Philippine government’s relief efforts to help Odette-affected families in Visayas and Mindanao.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Encourages Domestically Produced Medicines, Health Devices

Govt Encourages Domestically Produced Medicines, Health Devices

English
president joko widodo
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 4,993

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 4,993

English
covid-19
3,464 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Jakarta's Nagrak Apartment

3,464 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Jakarta's Nagrak Apartment

English
workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Cerita Ruwetnya Utak Atik Anggaran Selama Pandemi Covid-19
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Cerita Ruwetnya Utak Atik Anggaran Selama Pandemi Covid-19

Shin Tae-yong: Rachmat Irianto Cedera dan Arhan Absen Lawan Thailand
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong: Rachmat Irianto Cedera dan Arhan Absen Lawan Thailand

Sambil Mendayung, Presiden Resmikan Bendungan Ladongi
Nasional

Sambil Mendayung, Presiden Resmikan Bendungan Ladongi

Motor Klasik Honda S90 Incaran Para Kolektor
Otomotif

Motor Klasik Honda S90 Incaran Para Kolektor

Seminggu Berlalu, Korban Banjir di Malaysia Akui Belum Terima Bantuan
Internasional

Seminggu Berlalu, Korban Banjir di Malaysia Akui Belum Terima Bantuan

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021
Pendidikan

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021

Dianggap Berbohong soal Lesti Kejora Melahirkan Prematur, Rizky Billar Ngamuk
Hiburan

Dianggap Berbohong soal Lesti Kejora Melahirkan Prematur, Rizky Billar Ngamuk

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!