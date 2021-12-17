Europeans Urged to Exercise Caution This Holiday Season

Copenhagen: World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge has urged the people of Europe and central Asia to exercise caution this holiday season.
According to him, the European Region was the epicentre of the pandemic even before the emergence of Omicron, with surging cases of the Delta variant.
As people go into the holiday sesion, the region is currently dealing with two highly transmissible variants, with the potential to overwhelm already overstretched health systems.
"This does not have to be a repeat of last year, when Christmas was cancelled for so many, and families were unable to meet. My message to the people of Europe and central Asia is to exercise caution this holiday season," he said in a press comment on Thursday.
"Use the many tools we have at our disposal. These stabilizers help us to manage the virus and keep people safe," he added.
WHO/Europe is in regular contact with experts across the Region and will share further information as soon as it is available.