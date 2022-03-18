English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Kenya Embassy in Jakarta to Enhance Bilateral Ties: Minister

English kenya diplomacy africa indonesian government
Antara • 18 March 2022 15:57
Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi described the opening of the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta as the right decision and expressed the hope it will serve as an engine to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
 
"Kenya is the sixth sub-Saharan African country to open an embassy in Jakarta. Kenya follows the steps of South Africa, Nigeria, Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique that have opened diplomatic missions in Jakarta," Marsudi said while inaugurating the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
The opening of the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta reflects the country's wish to promote progress and prosperity, she added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I once again congratulate on the opening of the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta. I warmly welcome the Kenyan government's good effort," she remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo said Kenya and Indonesia have a lot in common, including diverse cultures and heterogeneous populations.
 
"Many people are not aware that Indonesia opened its embassy in Kenya in 1982. Many of us are not aware that Indonesia is our neighbor. Kenya is located in the northern African continent and borders the Indian Ocean in the southeast. We have established relations quite a long time (ago) and we also do trade in the western Indian Ocean," Omamo added.
 
Both nations have natural relations and an organic friendship, she said.
 
“Today, we stay here to celebrate the longstanding friendship between Kenya and Indonesia," she added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

English
jakarta
BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

English
terrorism
Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan
Nasional

Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli
Olahraga

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan
Hiburan

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi
Internasional

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid
Otomotif

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid

Lowongan Kerja <i>Full Time</i> dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja Full Time dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia
Teknologi

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!