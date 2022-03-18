Kenya Embassy in Jakarta to Enhance Bilateral Ties: Minister

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi described the opening of the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta as the right decision and expressed the hope it will serve as an engine to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
"Kenya is the sixth sub-Saharan African country to open an embassy in Jakarta. Kenya follows the steps of South Africa, Nigeria, Somalia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique that have opened diplomatic missions in Jakarta," Marsudi said while inaugurating the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday.
The opening of the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta reflects the country's wish to promote progress and prosperity, she added.
"I once again congratulate on the opening of the Kenyan Embassy in Jakarta. I warmly welcome the Kenyan government's good effort," she remarked.
Meanwhile, Kenyan Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo said Kenya and Indonesia have a lot in common, including diverse cultures and heterogeneous populations.
"Many people are not aware that Indonesia opened its embassy in Kenya in 1982. Many of us are not aware that Indonesia is our neighbor. Kenya is located in the northern African continent and borders the Indian Ocean in the southeast. We have established relations quite a long time (ago) and we also do trade in the western Indian Ocean," Omamo added.
Both nations have natural relations and an organic friendship, she said.
“Today, we stay here to celebrate the longstanding friendship between Kenya and Indonesia," she added.