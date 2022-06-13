English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Immunizations are key to reduce the incidence of serious cases of COVID infections. (Photo: medcom.id)
Immunizations are key to reduce the incidence of serious cases of COVID infections. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 110,000 Rohingya Refugee Children Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

English rohingya refugees children
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 June 2022 15:11
Dhaka: More than 110,000 Rohingya refugee children and adolescents living in the camps in Cox’s Bazar have received their first jab against COVID-19, as part of the National Vaccination Plan from the Government of Bangladesh with support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, WHO, UNICEF and other humanitarian partners.
 
"Bangladesh is one of the first countries worldwide to vaccinate refugee children and adolescents. This milestone is the result of an exemplary policy from the Bangladesh government to include refugees in the vaccination plans, and the highly commendable efforts of health officials, humanitarian partners and Rohingya volunteers who have made the inoculation possible and timely," said Johannes Van Der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh, in a press release on Sunday.
 
More than half of the one million Rohingya refugees living in the camps in Bangladesh are children. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Including them in the national vaccination drive is key to keep everyone safe. 
 
In just a week almost 100 percent of the targeted population between 12 and 17 years of age were vaccinated, as a result of an effective vaccination drive led by the Bangladesh’s authorities with support from UNHCR, other UN agencies and humanitarian partners, and the refugee volunteers.
 
Overall, almost 500,000 Rohingya refugees have now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, reflecting 90 per cent coverage of the eligible target age groups (12-17, and 18+).
 
Immunizations are key to reduce the incidence of serious cases of COVID infections. 
 
The second round of vaccinations for children and adolescents aged 12 years and older will take place after the Eid holidays, pending confirmation by the Government of Bangladesh.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Floods Inundate Parts of Surabaya: BPBD

Floods Inundate Parts of Surabaya: BPBD

English
disaster
Hiking Electricity Rates Triggers 0.019% Inflation: Ministry

Hiking Electricity Rates Triggers 0.019% Inflation: Ministry

English
electricity
Nearly 168.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 168.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Bakal Bayar Kompensasi Rp41 Triliun ke PLN Tahun Ini
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Bakal Bayar Kompensasi Rp41 Triliun ke PLN Tahun Ini

Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5 Diperkirakan Terjadi Juli
Nasional

Puncak Kasus BA.4 dan BA.5 Diperkirakan Terjadi Juli

Beijing Memulai Tes Massal Covid-19 Terkait Klaster Bar 24 Jam
Internasional

Beijing Memulai Tes Massal Covid-19 Terkait Klaster Bar 24 Jam

Terungkap, Alasan Suzuki Ertiga Diesel Hybrid Berhenti Dijual
Otomotif

Terungkap, Alasan Suzuki Ertiga Diesel Hybrid Berhenti Dijual

Keras! Ini Kronologi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang
Hiburan

Keras! Ini Kronologi Iko Uwais Pukuli Orang

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius
Teknologi

Penampakan Gameplay Starfield, Game Open-World Ambisius

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok
Pendidikan

KPAI Ungkap Kekerasan di Sekolah, Siswa Diminta Makan Sampah Hingga Benturkan Kepala di Tembok

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan
Olahraga

Presiden: Pencapaian Indonesia di SEA Games XXXI Membanggakan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!