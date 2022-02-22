English  
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne (Photo: foreignminister.gov.au)

Australia Condemns Russia's Moves on Eastern Ukraine

English Australia united states europe russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 February 2022 14:41
Canberra: The Australian Government has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration today that the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine are independent states.
 
According to Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, this flagrantly undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and has no validity under international law. 
 
"We also condemn President Putin's announcement that Russia is deploying so-called "peacekeepers" to eastern Ukraine. These personnel are not peacekeepers," Payne said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Australian Government is coordinating closely with the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU) and other governments around the world to ensure there are severe costs for Russia's aggression. 
 
"Along with our partners, we are prepared to announce swift and severe sanctions that would target key Russian individuals and entities responsible for undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she explained.
 
"We continue to urge all Australians to leave Ukraine immediately. Do not delay. The safety of Australians and officials is our priority," she stated.
 
Due to the increased risk, Australian officials have been directed to depart Ukraine. 
 
"Our Embassy and operations in Lviv are now temporarily closed. Australian officials have been deployed to eastern Poland and Romania to assist Australians seeking to depart Ukraine," she added.
 
"Australia stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continues to call on Russia to cease and reverse its unprovoked assault on its democratic neighbour." she concluded.

 
(WAH)
