This assistance will be expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides Emergency Grant Aid in Response to Food Crisis in Yemen

English united nations Japan food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 May 2022 13:38
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 10 million US dollars, in response to the food crisis in Yemen.
 
"Yemen, which has endured more than 7 years of conflict, is facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, and many people are facing food shortages," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
This Emergency Grant Aid will provide food assistance to the people of Yemen through the World Food Program (WFP), amid growing concerns that the humanitarian situation in Yemen could be further deteriorated due to the impact of rising food prices caused by the situation in Ukraine. 

This assistance will be expected to be delivered to approximately 2.5 million people.
 
"This assistance is to be implemented as part of Japan’s efforts to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs as well as to support the truce agreement which was achieved by the mediation efforts of Mr. Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen. Taking this opportunity, the Government of Japan, once again, calls on all parties to abide by the truce agreement," the Ministry explained.
 
"The Government of Japan has been actively providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen and remains committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
Almost Half of Afghanistan's Population Facing Acute Hunger: Report

Jokowi Visits Washington DC to Attend ASEAN-US Special Summit

Indonesia's Economic Recovery Remains Intact: BI

Garuda Indonesia Bakal Operasikan Penerbangan Khusus Kenegaraan ke Washington DC
Drummer Sheila on 7 Brian Kresna Putro Keluar dari Band
Perubahan Kurikulum Tak Bisa Cepat, Legislator: Ini Bukan <i>Power Ranger</i>
Yoon Suk-yeol Dilantik sebagai Presiden Baru Korea Selatan
1 Pasien Terduga Hepatitis Akut dari Bekasi Dirujuk ke RSCM
Mobil Listrik Tembus Rp800 Juta, Orang Kaya Berbondong-Bondong Beli
Perebutan Medali Pencak Silat Mundur dari Jadwal
Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat
Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
