Australia to Provide Drought Assistance for Kiribati

Canberra: Australia will provide an initial $675,000 to assist Kiribati respond to the country’s severe drought, the Australian Government has announced.
The funding commitment follows the Kiribati Government’s declaration of a State of Disaster on June 13.
Australia is also working closely with New Zealand, Japan, UNICEF and the World Bank to identify needs and gaps for enhanced international support across Kiribati.
"As Pacific family members, Australia is standing with Kiribati to meet the challenges of climate change and its impacts," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a press release on Thursday.
Australia will support the installation of 100 solar distillation units in Outer Island communities to convert well water into safe drinking water, and help primary schools ensure water is available for students.
Australia’s funding will support Australian NGOs to work with the Government of Kiribati and local NGOs to help deliver sustainable and inclusive access to drinking water in South Tarawa and the Outer Islands.
"Australia is listening actively and carefully to ensure that we mobilise resources that best support the people of Kiribati," said Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy.