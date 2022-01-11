FAO, Finland Cooperate to Help African Countries Manage Forest Resources

Rome: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) and Finland have signed an agreement to enhance the capacity of countries in forest resources and data management especially in Africa.
The $7 million multi-donor project will be implemented jointly by the FAO Global Forest Resources Assessment and National Forest Monitoring teams over a period of four years, with an initial $2,3 million contribution provided by Finland.
Through this new partnership FAO and Finland will team up to help countries to produce and disseminate better information, and hence contribute to better decision-making at different levels.
"This important collaboration with Finland will help scale-up capacities for innovative and accurate forest monitoring. With a spotlight on empowering women in Africa, this project will bring our expertise and tools where they are most needed," FAO Deputy Director-General Maria Helena Semedo said in a press release on Monday.
The new contribution from Finland will support extensive and inclusive capacity-building activities and equal access to training events, tools and materials. In particular, the capacity building activities will focus on Africa, emphasizing the participation of women.
It will also enable the provision of tools and techniques that allow countries to collect and analyse up-to-date information on their forest resources as well as report on them to the national and international processes and conventions in a transparent manner and on annual basis.
The ultimate objective of the project is to support the achievement of the objectives of the UN Strategic Plan for Forests 2017-2030 and forest-related SDGs.
More specifically, the project will help reduce deforestation and forest degradation by promoting and facilitating sustainable forest management and use, leading to greater economic, social and environmental benefits.
"Finland has over 100 years of tradition and expertise in forest assessment and monitoring. We are very glad to team up with FAO and offer our Nordic know-how. This is a great opportunity to contribute to halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation by 2030," said Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland.