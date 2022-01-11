English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
FAO and Finland will team up to help countries to produce and disseminate better information.
FAO and Finland will team up to help countries to produce and disseminate better information.

FAO, Finland Cooperate to Help African Countries Manage Forest Resources

English united nations africa forest
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2022 12:03
Rome: The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) and Finland have signed an agreement to enhance the capacity of countries in forest resources and data management especially in Africa. 
 
The $7 million multi-donor project will be implemented jointly by the FAO Global Forest Resources Assessment and National Forest Monitoring teams over a period of four years, with an initial $2,3 million contribution provided by Finland. 
 
Through this new partnership FAO and Finland will team up to help countries to produce and disseminate better information, and hence contribute to better decision-making at different levels. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This important collaboration with Finland will help scale-up capacities for innovative and accurate forest monitoring. With a spotlight on  empowering women in Africa, this project will bring our expertise and tools where they are most needed," FAO Deputy Director-General Maria Helena Semedo said in a press release on Monday.
 
The new contribution from Finland will support extensive and inclusive capacity-building activities and equal access to training events, tools and materials. In particular, the capacity building activities will focus on Africa, emphasizing the participation of women. 
 
It will also enable the provision of tools and techniques that allow countries to collect and analyse up-to-date information on their forest resources as well as report on them to the national and international processes and conventions in a transparent manner and on annual basis. 
 
The ultimate objective of the project is to support the achievement of the objectives of the UN Strategic Plan for Forests 2017-2030 and forest-related SDGs. 
 
More specifically, the project will help reduce deforestation and forest degradation by promoting and facilitating sustainable forest management and use, leading to greater economic, social and environmental benefits.
 
"Finland has over 100 years of tradition and expertise in forest assessment and monitoring. We are very glad to team up with FAO and offer our Nordic know-how. This is a great opportunity to contribute to halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation by 2030," said Ville Skinnari, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Japan Sign Deal on Energy Transition

Indonesia, Japan Sign Deal on Energy Transition

English
indonesian government
3,232 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

3,232 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
Minister Lauds Increased COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Measures

Minister Lauds Increased COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Measures

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gedung DPRD Kota Batam Terbakar
Nasional

Gedung DPRD Kota Batam Terbakar

4 Perguruan Tinggi Terbaik di Turki
Pendidikan

4 Perguruan Tinggi Terbaik di Turki

Pemerintah Malaysia Bagi-Bagi Voucher Servis Kendaraan Korban Banjir
Otomotif

Pemerintah Malaysia Bagi-Bagi Voucher Servis Kendaraan Korban Banjir

DJP Sudah Terima Rp140,46 Miliar dari Program Pengungkapan Sukarela
Ekonomi

DJP Sudah Terima Rp140,46 Miliar dari Program Pengungkapan Sukarela

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand
Olahraga

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand

Omicron Merebak di Turki, Kasus Harian Berkisar 60 Ribu Selama Sepekan
Internasional

Omicron Merebak di Turki, Kasus Harian Berkisar 60 Ribu Selama Sepekan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well
Hiburan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!