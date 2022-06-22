Japan, US to Hold Extended Deterrence Dialogue

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Tokyo: Japan and the United States (US) will hold a bilateral Extended Deterrence Dialogue (EDD) in the US from June 21 to 22, 2022.The Japanese side will be represented by Kanai Masaaki, Deputy Director-General of North American Affairs Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Yamato Taro, Deputy Director-General of Defense Policy Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Defense.Meanwhile, the US side will be represented by Alexandra Bell, Deputy Assistant Secretary, of Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance of US Department of State, and Richard Johnson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Policy, of Office of the Secretary of Defense of US Department of Defense."This round of the EDD will be held following the recent Japan-US Joint Leaders’ Statement in which the two leaders reiterated the significance of enhancing bilateral discussions on extended deterrence," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release on Tuesday."As part of Japan-US security and defense cooperation, the EDD provides an opportunity for the two governments to discuss regional security, Alliance defense posture, nuclear and missile defense policy, and arms control issues, and to engage in an in-depth exchange of views on means to enhance as well as deepen mutual understanding on alliance deterrence," it stated.The EDD was established as a formal dialogue mechanism between the two governments and has been held on a regular basis since 2010.