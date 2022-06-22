English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The EDD was established as a formal dialogue mechanism between the two governments. (Photo: medcom.id)
The EDD was established as a formal dialogue mechanism between the two governments. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan, US to Hold Extended Deterrence Dialogue

English Japan united states defense
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 June 2022 12:10
Tokyo: Japan and the United States (US) will hold a bilateral Extended Deterrence Dialogue (EDD) in the US from June 21 to 22, 2022. 
 
The Japanese side will be represented by Kanai Masaaki, Deputy Director-General of North American Affairs Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Yamato Taro, Deputy Director-General of Defense Policy Bureau of Japan's Ministry of Defense.
 
Meanwhile, the US side will be represented by Alexandra Bell, Deputy Assistant Secretary, of Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance of US Department of State, and Richard Johnson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Policy, of Office of the Secretary of Defense of US Department of Defense.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This round of the EDD will be held following the recent Japan-US Joint Leaders’ Statement in which the two leaders reiterated the significance of enhancing bilateral discussions on extended deterrence," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"As part of Japan-US security and defense cooperation, the EDD provides an opportunity for the two governments to discuss regional security, Alliance defense posture, nuclear and missile defense policy, and arms control issues, and to engage in an in-depth exchange of views on means to enhance as well as deepen mutual understanding on alliance deterrence," it stated.
 
The EDD was established as a formal dialogue mechanism between the two governments and has been held on a regular basis since 2010.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

English
covid-19 cases
Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

English
jakarta
Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1
Olahraga

Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan
Internasional

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan <i>Helpdesk</i>
Nasional

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan Helpdesk

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT
Ekonomi

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik
Pendidikan

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross
Hiburan

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross "Sheila On 7" sampai Sir Dandy

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!