ASEAN Connectivity Forum to Highlight ASEAN-Korea Partnership

Seoul: The ASEAN-Korea Centre, together with International Contractors Association of Korea (ICAK), will hold the 9th ASEAN Connectivity Forum on January 18-19.
The online forum will focus on ‘sustainable infrastructure’ and ‘digital innovation’, drawn from the five strategic areas in ASEAN’s ‘Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025’, a regional blueprint aimed at achieving a more connected and integrated ASEAN.
"The two-day forum will begin with a keynote presentation by Lee Seong-ho, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and by Yeap Samnang, Chair of ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee and Permanent Representative of Cambodia to ASEAN. They will discuss the progress and challenges facing connectivity projects during the pandemic," the ASEAN Secretariat stated in a press release on Monday.
The forum will also discuss way forward for ASEAN connectivity in the post-COVID era and on ways to promote bankability of various connectivity projects, featuring experts from the ASEAN Secretariat, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), Korea Office of Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, and the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
On the second day, the ASEAN-ROK Programme Management Team based in Jakarta will present on ways to utilise the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund for connectivity projects while ASEAN Member States will present on projects in the transport, energy, and smart cities sectors. Interested organisations or businesses are encouraged to apply for the 1:1 online business meeting, which will be held from 24 January-11 February for those who pre-registered through the forum’s official website.
At the 22nd ASEAN-ROK Summit held in November last year, ASEAN and Korea leaders emphasised stronger cooperation on connectivity including in the area of smart cities. Moreover, Cambodia, ASEAN Chair 2022, has also stressed cooperation in ASEAN connectivity stating that ‘it is important to strengthen the physical and digital connectivity so that ASEAN can be an attractive trade and investment partner.”
Against this backdrop, the annual ASEAN Connectivity Forum hosted by the ASEAN-Korea Centre is expected to contribute to the development of the mutually beneficial economic partnership between ASEAN and Korea by promoting participation of Korean companies in ASEAN’s numerous connectivity projects.
The 9th ASEAN Connectivity Forum is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea and the ASEAN Secretariat.