Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)
Australian PM to Visit Madrid, Paris

English Australia nato europe ukraine military
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 June 2022 12:56
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set travel to Europe from Sunday 26 June for the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Madrid. 
 
The Prime Minister will then travel on to France to accept President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to meet in Paris.
 
According to him, the NATO Leaders’ Summit comes at a critical time. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I look forward to attending the NATO Leaders’ Summit. It could not come at a more critical time. I look forward to engaging on the strategic priorities for our region," Albanese said in a statement on Friday.
 
"Australia has been unequivocal in its support for Ukraine and its condemnation of President Putin. We will continue to stand up for freedom and democracy," he added.
 
Australia has been invited to attend the Summit as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner. 
 
In this role, Australia has worked closely with NATO on interoperability, military training and exercise programs, and other issues of mutual interest.
 
Through this partnership, the Prime Minister will engage with Australia's Asia-Pacific partners and attend official engagements including bilateral meetings with NATO member countries.
 
"I am also honoured to accept an invitation from President Macron to visit Paris," he said.
 
"France is an important partner and friend to Australia, particularly in our shared vision for peace and stability in the Pacific," he added.
 
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Albanese is overseas.
 
(WAH)
