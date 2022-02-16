English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Widespread vaccination saves lives. (Photo: medcom.id)
Widespread vaccination saves lives. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Donates Further COVID-19 Vaccines to COVAX, Pacific Islands

English New Zealand covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 February 2022 15:22
Wellington: New Zealand is donating further vaccines to COVAX and has commenced roll-out of Pfizer’s paediatric COVID vaccine in Polynesia, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio announced today.
 
"Widespread vaccination saves lives. It is critical to reducing the risk of new variants emerging and setting us all on a path to recovery. Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to ensuring developing countries have access to the vaccines they need to protect against COVID-19," Mahuta said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
New Zealand is contributing a further 7.3 million vaccines to COVAX including 5.8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 1.5 million doses of Janssen vaccine. 
This brings the total volume of New Zealand vaccine donations to COVAX to 9.7 million doses.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our latest, fully-funded dose donation to COVAX will also support vaccination programmes in developing countries, including in parts of the Pacific and in Africa where immunisation rates are low," Mahuta said.
 
This donation is supported by a grant contribution of $5.1 million to cover the cost of safe injection equipment and other ancillary costs. COVAX will allocate the doses to developing countries and deliveries will commence later this month.
 
These donations are additional to a total of $26 million in funding contributions made to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment over the last two years.
 
"COVAX is doing vital work to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are readily available for all. Aotearoa New Zealand was an early donor to COVAX and we remain strongly supportive of their important work," Mahuta said.
 
Through New Zealand’s Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with Pfizer, paediatric vaccine doses are also being provided to countries in Polynesia. 
 
The roll out of these doses has already commenced in Niue and the Cook Islands and planning is underway for donations to Samoa, Tonga and Tokelau.
 
"We must do all we can to increase vaccine uptake everywhere, and Aotearoa New Zealand is playing its part. Our support for roll-out of paediatric vaccines in Polynesia is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring our Pacific wh?nau have access to the vaccines they need," Sio said.
 
New Zealand has also already provided over 200,000 Pfizer doses from our APA to Cook Islands, Tokelau, Niue, Samoa, Tonga and Fiji, in addition to the support announced today.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI Calls for Formulation of New Data Gaps Initiative

BI Calls for Formulation of New Data Gaps Initiative

English
bank indonesia
4,096 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

4,096 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English
covid-19
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,645

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,645

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jumlah Pedemo Antivaksin Selandia Baru Bertambah, Polisi Ancam Sita Kendaraan
Internasional

Jumlah Pedemo Antivaksin Selandia Baru Bertambah, Polisi Ancam Sita Kendaraan

Menag Usulkan Biaya Haji 2022 Rp45 Juta
Nasional

Menag Usulkan Biaya Haji 2022 Rp45 Juta

Jelang Lawan Salzburg di Liga Champions, Bayern takkan Mengubah Cara Menyerang
Olahraga

Jelang Lawan Salzburg di Liga Champions, Bayern takkan Mengubah Cara Menyerang

Otomotif

"Bulan Madu" Honda BR-V Terganggu Krisis Chip Semikonduktor

Sri Mulyani: Pandemi Covid-19 Bukan yang Pertama dan Terakhir
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Pandemi Covid-19 Bukan yang Pertama dan Terakhir

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM
Teknologi

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM

Dorce Gamalama Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Dorce Gamalama Meninggal Dunia

Profesor UNAIR Masuk 100 Peneliti Hukum Terbaik Dunia, Ini Dia Sosoknya
Pendidikan

Profesor UNAIR Masuk 100 Peneliti Hukum Terbaik Dunia, Ini Dia Sosoknya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!