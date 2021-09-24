Australian Embassy Awards 21 Grants to Alumni from Indonesia

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Australian Embassy has awarded 21 grants to Australian alumni from Indonesia as part of the second round of the 2021 Alumni Grant Scheme (AGS).Australia's Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams congratulated successful applicants."It’s wonderful to see Australian Alumni drawing on their experiences in Australia to contribute to their community and to their professional fields through these projects," Australia's Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams said in a press release on Thursday."These efforts will contribute to economic and community development in Indonesia – strengthening the people to people bond between Australia and Indonesia in turn," said Ambassador Williams.The 21 successful applicants will receive up to A$15,000 to deliver projects in education, trade, agriculture, public health and disability services sectors. These projects will be implemented through capacity building, community development, research and innovative activities. 38% of the approved projects for this round will directly benefit communities that have been affected by the global pandemic.Connecting with our Australian alumni is a top priority for the Australian Embassy. Since 2014, we have supported 257 AGS projects which have contributed to strengthening Indonesia’s prosperity and helping the country’s most disadvantaged.The Alumni Grant Scheme is open to all Indonesians who have graduated from a recognized Australian tertiary institution, including those who are self-funded and alumni of short-term studies or programs in Australia. The Alumni Grant Scheme opens twice a year and the next round, round 1 2022, will open on 22 November 2021 until 21 January 2022.(WAH)