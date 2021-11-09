Humanitarian Situation in Myanmar Deteriorating: UN Relief Chief

New York: The humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating, according to the United Nations (UN) Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.
"Across the country, there are now more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy," he said in a statement on Monday.
"Without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, this number will only rise," he added.
Since a military takeover on February 1 ousted the democratically elected Government, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes due to violent crackdowns across the country.
At the same time, 223,000 Burmese remain internally displaced, including 165,000 in the country’s southeast – adding to those already displaced in Rakhine, Chin, Shan and Kachin states prior to the takeover.
"Long-term displacement remains unresolved, with 144,000 Rohingya people still confined to camps and camp-like settings in Rakhine, many since their displacement in 2012, and more than 105,000 people displaced in Kachin and Shan, many for years," said the humanitarian affairs chief.
"I am also increasingly concerned about reports of rising levels of food insecurity in and around urban areas, including in Yangon and Mandalay," he added.