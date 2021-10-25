President Jokowi Inaugurates 17 Indonesian Ambassadors

Several famous figures were inaugurated as Indonesian Ambassadors, namely Presidential Spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman and former Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (KADIN) Chairman Rosan Roeslani.
"In carrying out my duties, I will uphold the ethics of office," they read the Oath of Occice.
They also vowed to carry out all orders and instructions of the Indonesian government faithfully.
"And I will faithfully fulfill all the obligations that are placed on me," they said.
The following is a complete list of the inaugurated Indonesian Ambassadors:1. M Fadjroel Rachman, Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan concurrently the Republic of Tajikistan based in Nur-Sultan.
2. Abdul Azis, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based in Riyadh.
3. Dewi Gustina Tobing, Ambassador to the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka and concurrently the Republic of Maldives based in Colombo.
4. Bebeb A K Djundjunan, Ambassador to the Republic of Greece based in Athens.
5. Lena Maryana Mukti, Ambassador to Kuwait based in Kuwait City.
6. Personal Sutiono, Ambassador to the Slovak Republic based in Bratislava.
7. Muhammad Najib, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain and concurrently the World Tourism Organization of the United Nations (UN) based in Madrid.
8. Ardi Hermawan, Ambassador to Bahrain based in Manama.
9. Ade Patmo Sarwono, Ambassador to Jordania and concurrently Palestine based in Amman.
10. Mohammad Oemar, Ambassador to the French Republic and concurrently Andorra, Monaco, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization based in Paris.
11. Tatang Budi Utama Razak, Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia and concurrently Atigua and Bargoda, Barbados, and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis based in Bogota.
12. Derry MI Amman, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta.
13. Armananta Nasir, Ambassador to the United Nations, other international organizations in New York, and the International Seabed Authority based in New York.
14. Febrian Alvianto, Ambassador to the United Nations, World Trade Organization, and other international organizations in Geneva based in Geneva.
15. Siswo Pramono, Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Australia concurrently the Republic of Vanuatu based in Canberra.
16. Okto Dorinus Manik, Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor Leste based in Dili.
17. Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, Ambassador to the United States based in Washington DC.