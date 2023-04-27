Phase II Evacuation: 328 Indonesian Citizens from Khartoum Arrive at Port Sudan

Jakarta: The second phase of the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from Sudan is underway. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said 328 Indonesian citizens arrived at Port Sudan from Khartoum.
"Thank God, the second phase of the evacuation process from Khartoum to the city of Port Sudan has arrived at Port Sudan by land and arrived today, at around 09.30 WIB," said Retno in a virtual statement, Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
In the second phase of the evacuation, there were 328 Indonesian citizens consisting of 29 women, five children and 294 men.
"Most of them are students, there are also Indonesian migrant workers with their families and an airline professional," he added.
Foreign Minister Retno announced that their departure was led by four staff from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.
"They used seven buses and traveled the same way as the first stage of evacuation, namely from Khartoum City via Atbara, then Sawakin City, and then to Port Sudan City," he added.
Apart from Indonesian citizens, the second phase of the evacuation also brought 7 foreign nationals (WNA), namely six Australians and a Sudanese. (Kevin Schreiber)