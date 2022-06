EU Provides Humanitarian Assistance following Earthquake in Afghanistan

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Brussels: In response to the powerful earthquake that struck southern Afghanistan on June 22, the European Commission is allocating €1 million in humanitarian funding to address the most urgent needs of affected Afghans."In Afghanistan , an already devastating humanitarian crisis has been now further aggravated by a deadly earthquake. With EU field staff on the ground still assessing the extent of the destruction, first reports indicate that more than 1,000 Afghans have lost their lives and an even greater number has been injured. An estimated 270,000 people living in the affected areas will require emergency assistance," Janez Lenarcic, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said in a press release on Friday."In response, the EU is mobilising an initial €1 million in emergency support. Our trusted humanitarian partners will deliver the aid to those most affected in an already extremely fragile country. The EU stands ready to provide further assistance," Lenarcic added.To ensure a quick intervention in areas that are remote and difficult to access, EU humanitarian funding will be implemented by humanitarian partners who are already active in the country, including non-governmental organisations and the United Nations.The funding will address the most immediate needs of Afghans, such as the provision of medical assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene services, shelter, and protection services for the most affected and disadvantaged communities.On 22 June, a 5.9-magnitude and 10-kilometres deep earthquake hit the southern parts of Afghanistan, with particular devastating impact in Paktika and Khost provinces, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring more than 1,500.The earthquake strikes an already extremely fragile country, marked by decades of conflict, recurrent droughts, and a sharp economic decline due to recent political developments since the Taliban take-over of power in August 2021.