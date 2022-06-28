Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to intensify cooperation in new and renewable energy and food resilience during bilateral talks on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Monday.
At the meeting, both leaders lauded strong bilateral relations between the two countries, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi stated after accompanying the president at the meeting.
The roadmap for bilateral cooperation has been in place, Marsudi quoted Johnson as saying during the meeting.
"Given the roadmap, the two countries will find it easier to enhance their relations," she noted in a press statement received on Tuesday.
Indonesia is targeting to meet 23 percent of the electrical power needs from renewable energy sources by 2025.
Also accompanying the president during the meeting was Indonesian Ambassador to Germany Arif Havas Oegroseno.
President Joko Widodo was in Germany to attend the G7 Summit for Partner Countries, on June 26-27, at the invitation of the German Government which holds the G7 Presidency this year.