UN Chief Conveys Condolences to Families of Earthquake Victims in Afghanistan

New York: United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres said he was saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life after an earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday near the city of Khost.
"Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and injured, and this tragic toll might continue to rise," Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday.
"My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan who are already reeling from the impact of years of conflict, economic hardship and hunger. I convey my deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured." he added.
The United Nations in Afghanistan, he said, is fully mobilized.
"Our teams are already on the ground assessing the needs and providing initial support," he stated.
"We count on the international community to help support the hundreds of families hit by this latest disaster. Now is the time for solidarity," he concluded.
At 01.30 local time on Wednesday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan impacting Paktika and Khost provinces.
The earthquake – which was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers – was reportedly felt in neighbouring provinces including Kabul, as well as in Islamabad, Pakistan and India.