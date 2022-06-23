English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan on Wednesday. (Photo: medcom.id)
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan on Wednesday. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Chief Conveys Condolences to Families of Earthquake Victims in Afghanistan

English earthquake afghanistan united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 June 2022 10:47
New York: United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres said he was saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life after an earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday near the city of Khost.
 
"Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and injured, and this tragic toll might continue to rise," Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"My heart goes out to the people of Afghanistan who are already reeling from the impact of years of conflict, economic hardship and hunger. I convey my deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured." he added.
 
The United Nations in Afghanistan, he said, is fully mobilized. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our teams are already on the ground assessing the needs and providing initial support," he stated.
  
"We count on the international community to help support the hundreds of families hit by this latest disaster. Now is the time for solidarity," he concluded.
 
At 01.30 local time on Wednesday, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan impacting Paktika and Khost provinces. 
 
The earthquake – which was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers – was reportedly felt in neighbouring provinces including Kabul, as well as in Islamabad, Pakistan and India.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

English
disaster
AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

AHY Visits NasDem Tower to Meet Surya Paloh

English
nasdem
FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

FAO lauds Performance of Agricultural Sector in Indonesia

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi
Pendidikan

LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: <i>Enjoy the Process</i>
Nasional

NasDem-Demokrat, AHY: Enjoy the Process

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang
Hiburan

Tamara Bleszynski Menangis Hotel Warisan Ayahnya Direbut Orang

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan
Internasional

Xi Jinping: Konflik Ukraina Bunyikan Alarm Kemanusiaan

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter
Ekonomi

Mendag: Satu KTP, Warga Bisa Beli Minyak Goreng Curah 10 Liter

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang
Olahraga

Fokus Pemulihan Cedera, Marcus/Kevin Absen di Tiga Turnamen Mendatang

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022
Otomotif

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan
Teknologi

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!