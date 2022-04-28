English  
These attacks are a major violation of international law and human rights laws. (Photo: medcom.id)
WHO Condemns Escalating Violence in Darfur

English human rights health Sudan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 April 2022 13:15
Cairo: The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for the immediate cessation of armed violence in West Darfur, Sudan, that has resulted in hundreds of civilians killed or injured, the death of two health care workers, and attacks on two health facilities in the past five days alone.
 
"We are extremely alarmed by reports of escalating violence in Kereneik Town and other areas in West Darfur," said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"WHO joins the Special Representative of the Secretary General and other humanitarian agencies and partners in calling for an immediate end to these senseless and brutal attacks on civilians, health care workers, and health facilities," he added.

Since April 22, renewed armed clashes in and around Kereneik Town have reportedly resulted in almost 200 deaths caused by violent trauma, and forced thousands of newly displaced civilians to seek refuge within the town’s military compound.
 
On April 23-24, two hospitals in Kereneik and El Geneina towns were attacked by armed gunmen, resulting in the death of two health care workers. 
 
These attacks are a major violation of international law and human rights laws.
 
"Healthcare workers providing life-saving care to injured civilians are already overwhelmed and should not be at risk of intimidation or attack. As acute trauma care needs across Sudan increase and fewer international humanitarian actors are able to work on the ground due to safety and security concerns, it is innocent civilians who bear the brunt of this reduced access to health care," added Dr Al-Mandhari.
 
WHO continues to work with the Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health and partner agencies to ensure that hospitals and other health facilities in Sudan, especially in West Darfur, remain operational by providing training for health care workers and community leaders on trauma care and first aid, delivering rapid response kits containing essential medicines and medical supplies, and providing ambulances to ensure the emergency treatment and transport of injured people to health facilities.
 
(WAH)
