English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian people, including the government and the parliament, are resolute in their commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian people, including the government and the parliament, are resolute in their commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Lawmakers' Palestine Visit Scheduled May

English fadli zon palestine DPR RI
Antara • 22 April 2022 07:02
Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR RI) Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (BKSAP) Chair Fadli Zon confirmed that the committee will visit Palestine in May to bolster bilateral relations between Indonesia and Palestine.
 
The committee's visit to Palestine also aims to reaffirm Indonesia's commitment to supporting the Palestinian independence cause and condemn Israeli aggression against Palestine, he emphasized.
 
"The committee has the Indonesia-Palestine Bilateral Cooperation Group (GKSB), and we plan to visit Palestine next May. (For the visit), we have the three alternatives of visiting the Gaza Strip, or Ramallah, or Amman in Jordan, the seat of the Palestinian National Council," Zon stated at the Legislative Complex here on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The legislator pointed out that the escalating situation in the Gaza Strip due to constant Israeli aggression posed a security threat for BKSAP delegates that might prevent them from visiting the region.
 
Due to the lack of conducive conditions in the Gaza Strip, a visit to Ramallah or Amman will be a more probable alternative, he noted.
 
Zon highlighted that the Indonesian people, including the government and the parliament, are resolute in their commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.
 
"Indonesia's relations with Palestine are special because our successive governments always support Palestinian independence. DPR RI Speaker (Puan Maharani) also reiterated the Indonesian parliament's commitment to supporting Palestine to achieve independence," the committee chair remarked.
 
He then affirmed that Indonesia condemns Israeli aggression against Palestine, particularly the recent attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest places in Islam, during the Ramadan period that is revered by Muslims.
 
According to Zon, the Israelis were the ones that provoked the attack by harassing and shooting Palestinians, who were praying at the mosque.
 
"(The Israelis) instead allowed Jewish extremist groups to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque. This is a provocation and an intolerant action," Zon emphasized. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

Increase Education, Research Budget for Improved Competitiveness: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

Govt Ensures National Roads, Bridges Ready to Serve Eid Travellers

English
eid al-fitr
USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

USAID Committed to Supporting Sustainable Cocoa Industry in Indonesia

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak
Nasional

Berulah Lagi, KKB Bakar Gedung di Kabupaten Puncak

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna
Olahraga

Leclerc Pimpin Tim Ferrari Tercepat di FP1 GP Emilia Romagna

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem
Internasional

AS Keluarkan Peringatan Bahaya Bepergian di Yerusalem

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda
Pendidikan

Jadwal Libur Sekolah Bisa Dimajukan, Kemendikbudristek: Itu Kewenangan Pemda

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Panja Komisi VI Sepakat Selamatkan Garuda Indonesia

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah
Hiburan

Pacari Pria Berondong, Wulan Guritno: Seperti Nabi Muhammad dan Khadijah

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Sopir Bakal Dilatih Mobil

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!