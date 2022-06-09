More Dangerous COVID-19 Variant Could Emerge at Any Time: WHO Chief

Geneva: The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
"More than seven thousand people lost their lives to this virus last week – that’s seven thousand too many. A new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected," Dr Tedros said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
"Globally, there is not enough testing, and not enough vaccination," he stated.
Almost 18 months since the first vaccine was administered, 68 countries have still not achieved 40% coverage.
Vaccine supply is now sufficient, but demand in many countries with the lowest vaccination rates is lacking.
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
"The pandemic is not over, and we will keep saying it’s not over until it is," he concluded.