Nepal has done significantly well in terms of improving access to education. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nepal has done significantly well in terms of improving access to education. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves $200 Million Loan tp to Strengthen Nepal's Education Sector

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 December 2022 14:56
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $200 million concessional loan to help the Government of Nepal strengthen the equity, quality, and resilience of its school education.
 
The program will assist the implementation of the first 5 years of the government’s School Education Sector Plan 2021–2030 in a sector wide approach supported by eight development partners, including ADB. The program will enhance learning provisions for basic and secondary schools; strengthening teaching and learning in schools; accelerate the recovery from learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and improve capacity of local governments in education planning, monitoring, and reporting.   
 
"Nepal has done significantly well in terms of improving access to education, however, there is still a need to address remaining equity issues to access and importantly to take a holistic approach to address persistent challenge in improving learning outcomes," said ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for South Asia Rudi Van Dael in a media release on Tuesday. 

"This program will help accelerate reforms and transform the country’s education system to develop human capital, reduce social inequity, and attain sustainable growth," he added.
 
Selected secondary schools will be upgraded to increase opportunities to study science education in grades 11–12, especially for girls. The pro-poor scholarship scheme will be expanded from grades 9–12 to grades 6–12 to improve retention.
 
To mitigate learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, a recovery and accelerated learning program will be jointly implemented with community and civil society organizations. 
 
ADB will provide an additional $1 million technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund and administer equivalent of $600,000 grant from the Government of Norway to support capacity building activities, strengthen program management and coordination, and improve the monitoring and reporting capability of the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology.
 
(WAH)

