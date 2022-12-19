Australian Foreign Minister to Visit Beijing to Attend Bilateral Dialogue

"Building on the recent constructive meeting between Prime Minister Albanese and President Xi in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, tomorrow Foreign Minister Penny Wong will travel to Beijing at the invitation of the People’s Republic of China to meet China’s State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi," said Albanese and Wong said in a media release on Monday, December 19, 2022.
The Australia–China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue was last held in 2018.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The meeting will coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
"Trade between Australia and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and business links have delivered significant benefits to both our countries," they stated.
"Australia seeks a stable relationship with China; we will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest," they concluded.