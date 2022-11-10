Japan Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Belize following Hurricane Lisa

The decision was based on the request of the Government of Belize.
Generators, Sleeping Pads, Blankets, and other goods will be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Belize, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Belize to support people affected by the disaster," Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a media release on Thursday.
In Belize, the Hurricane Lisa hit the Central American country on November 2 has resulted in a large number of those affected and significant physical damages.
According to the Government of Belize, as of November 4, 5,000 people evacuated, and 94,000 residents were affected.