President Jokowi to Attend More Than 20 Meetings in Cambodia

There will more than 20 meetings that will be attended by the President," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a written statement on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
"There will be bilateral meetings with Prime Minister of Singapore, President of the European Council, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), and President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)," she explained.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Today, President Jokowi kicked off his working visit by meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at the Royal Palace.
The Indonesian Head of State then will go to Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel to participate in a meeting between ASEAN leaders and the representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliament Assembly (AIPA).
"At the same location, President will meet with President of the Asian Development Bank," Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin stated.