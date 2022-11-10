English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Attend More Than 20 Meetings in Cambodia

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2022 14:14
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is visiting Cambodia from November 10 until November 13 to participate in more than 20 international meetings, including the ASEAN Summit.
 
There will more than 20 meetings that will be attended by the President," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a written statement on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
 
"There will be bilateral meetings with Prime Minister of Singapore, President of the European Council, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), and President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)," she explained.

Today, President Jokowi kicked off his working visit by meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia at the Royal Palace.
 
The Indonesian Head of State then will go to Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel to participate in a meeting between ASEAN leaders and the representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliament Assembly (AIPA).
 
"At the same location, President will meet with President of the Asian Development Bank," Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin stated.
 
(WAH)

