Australia, Solomon Islands PMs to Meet in Canberra

Australia and Solomon Islands are part of the Pacific family and have a strong security partnership, based on decades-long policing and maritime cooperation.
"Our relationship with Solomon Islands is incredibly important," Albanese said in a statement on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"As members of the Pacific Family, we are committed to working together to face our shared challenges and achieve our shared goals, including on climate change," he added.
Australia is Solomon Islands’ largest development partner, contributing in all areas of society and the economy—from health, justice and education, to infrastructure, labour mobility, private sector growth, agriculture and rural development.
"I look forward to engaging with Prime Minister Sogavare on building a strong and prosperous Pacific region, based on principles of transparency, respect and partnership," he stated.
Prime Minister Albanese last met with Prime Minister Sogavare in July at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.