Prime Minister Albanese last met with Prime Minister Sogavare in July. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australia, Solomon Islands PMs to Meet in Canberra

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 October 2022 12:41
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to welcome Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in Canberra on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
 
Australia and Solomon Islands are part of the Pacific family and have a strong security partnership, based on decades-long policing and maritime cooperation.
 
"Our relationship with Solomon Islands is incredibly important," Albanese said in a statement on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. 

"As members of the Pacific Family, we are committed to working together to face our shared challenges and achieve our shared goals, including on climate change," he added.
 
Australia is Solomon Islands’ largest development partner, contributing in all areas of society and the economy—from health, justice and education, to infrastructure, labour mobility, private sector growth, agriculture and rural development.
 
"I look forward to engaging with Prime Minister Sogavare on building a strong and prosperous Pacific region, based on principles of transparency, respect and partnership," he stated.
 
Prime Minister Albanese last met with Prime Minister Sogavare in July at the Pacific Islands Forum in Fiji.
 
(WAH)

Putri Candrawathi Moved to Salemba Detention Center

Putri Candrawathi Moved to Salemba Detention Center

English
police
President Jokowi to Visit Kanjuruhan Stadium

President Jokowi to Visit Kanjuruhan Stadium

English
president joko widodo
Latin American, Caribbean Economies Have Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels: Report

Latin American, Caribbean Economies Have Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels: Report

English
latin america
